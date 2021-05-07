Feedback

D-FW Beats Out Houston As The Nation's 4th Largest Metro

By Anna Gallegos

May 7, 2021

Sorry Houston, but Dallas-Fort Worth is a more popular place to live.

The latest Census numbers show that the D-FW population grew by 650,000 in the last five years, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Around 80,000 people moved to the D-FW area in 2020. These new migrants have helped make D-FW the fourth largest metro area in the United States behind New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Houston dropped from fourth to fifth since its population didn't grow as rapidly as D-FW's. Houston's 2020 population was 7.1 million people while D-FW's was 7.6 million.

While there are definite perks to living in a big city - like endless entertainment and restaurant choices - the downside is rising rent prices.

“Population growth nearing 120,000 is a staggering number, but based on the demand for housing, not shocking,” Paige Shipp, a Dallas-based housing analyst, told the Morning News.

Housing prices in D-FW aren't as high as Austin's, but prices are gradually inching up.

The average rent in North Texas is $1,222 while the price for a single-family home is around $312,000, according to the Morning News.

Housing experts expects prices to continue to rise as more out-of-towners move to DFW.

Photo: Getty Images

