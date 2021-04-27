Texas Gains 4 Million New Residents, 2 Congressional Seats After Census

Numbers from the 2020 Census show just how popular Texas really is.

The state grew by 3,999,944 people from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This means that the state's population increased by around 16%. Now, the population of Texas is just over 29 million people.

Only two states, Utah and Idaho, grew faster than Texas in the past 10 years.

Half of Texas' population growth came from births, while the other half was due to migration, particularly people moving from California.

Demographics data wasn't included in the newest census report, but state demographer Lloyd Potter told the Associated Press that estimates show people moving away from rural counties in favor of big cities, like Dallas and Austin.

Potter also said that Hispanics make up the bulk of the state's growth.

With great growth also comes great power. Texas picked up two Congressional seats and two more electoral votes for the 2024 and 2028 presidential elections. The state will soon have a total of 38 representatives in the U.S. House.

Five states (Oregon, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, and Florida) added one Congressional seat apiece thanks to their population growth. Meanwhile California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia all lost a seat in Congress.

Photo: Getty Images