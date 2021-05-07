Eight Hybrid Big Cats Seized From Tiger King Park In Oklahoma

The wild animal park once owned by Joe Exotic is under federal scrutiny again.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seized eight adult hybrid big cats and executed a search warrant on Thursday at Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, News12 reported.

Current park owner and Tiger King star Jeff Lowe sent TMZ video of authorities taking the animals, including a liliger, which is a the offspring of a male lion and a female liger.

The seizure comes after the United States Department of Agriculture cited Lowe for poor living conditions because the big cats were seen in cages that were too small for them. Lowe was also accused of euthanizing a tiger cub without proper federal authorization in January.

In 2020, the Department of Justice accused Lowe of violating the Endangered Species Act by mistreating the animals and for exhibiting them without a license.

In the TMZ video, Lowe claims the big cat hybrids aren't covered by the Endangered Species Act and that his constitutional rights are being violated as the animals were taken away.

Lowe isn't the only character from the hit Netflix series Tiger King who had their animals taken away. An Indiana judge banned Tim Stark from owning animals ever again after being accused multiple times of animal abuse and misappropriating funds from his roadside zoo.

