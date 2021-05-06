WATCH: Tom Brady Adding $6 Million, 77-Foot Boat To Collection

Tom Brady plans to add an expensive purchase to his growing boat collection this week.

Brady appeared alongside Wajer Yachts via video link to announce the company's latest luxury yacht, a $6 million, 77-foot boat which hasn't even hit the water yet.

“I was in New England for a lot of years, which is kind of a boating community,” Brady said during the Wajer 77 livestream. “But moving down to Tampa Bay last year, I live right here on this beautiful bay. The first thing I did when I got here was I said, ‘I need a boat. I need to get out here on this beautiful water.’”

“The 55S is an amazing boat, and it’s been an amazing boat for our family,” Brady added. “I think the 77 will be a little bit more suited for what we need it for down here, which is a few more day trips and weekend trips. We spend a lot of time in the Bahamas. So going from the East Coast of Florida across into the Bahamas and around the Bahamas would be really great trips for us as a family.”