Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled 'Justice World Tour' 2022 Dates

Justin Bieber has announced rescheduled dates for his upcoming world tour.

The “Peaches” crooner is hitting the road next year with the relaunch of his “Justice World Tour,” scheduled to kick off in February 2022. The trek, initially set for this summer, will commence at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and will conclude at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in June 2022. Additional stops along the way include New York, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, and Toronto.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” the “Anyone” crooner shared in a statement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Bieber’s world tour will support his latest album, Justice, which dropped in March. The album includes singles like “Hold On,” “Holy,” and “Lonely,” and snagged the Canadian superstar his sixth number-one album.

Justice follow’s Bieber’s Changes, which released just a month before the COVID-19 pandemic caused venues worldwide to press pause on concert shows for the foreseeable future. Bieber’s “Changes World Tour” was among the myriad concerts canceled because of the global health crisis, so Beliebers must be excited to finally see him tour again in 2022.

