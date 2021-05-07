Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled 'Justice World Tour' 2022 Dates
By Regina Star
May 7, 2021
Justin Bieber has announced rescheduled dates for his upcoming world tour.
The “Peaches” crooner is hitting the road next year with the relaunch of his “Justice World Tour,” scheduled to kick off in February 2022. The trek, initially set for this summer, will commence at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and will conclude at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in June 2022. Additional stops along the way include New York, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, and Toronto.
“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” the “Anyone” crooner shared in a statement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”
Bieber’s world tour will support his latest album, Justice, which dropped in March. The album includes singles like “Hold On,” “Holy,” and “Lonely,” and snagged the Canadian superstar his sixth number-one album.
Justice follow’s Bieber’s Changes, which released just a month before the COVID-19 pandemic caused venues worldwide to press pause on concert shows for the foreseeable future. Bieber’s “Changes World Tour” was among the myriad concerts canceled because of the global health crisis, so Beliebers must be excited to finally see him tour again in 2022.
Justin Bieber “Justice World Tour” 2022 Dates:
February 18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
February 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
February 22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
February 23 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
February 26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
February 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
March 2 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
March 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
March 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
March 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
March 11 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
March 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena
March 16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
March 18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 29 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 31 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
April 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
April 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
April 6 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
April 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena*
April 9 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center*
April 13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
April 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center*
April 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse*
April 24 – DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena*
April 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*
April 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 4 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
May 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
May 14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 10 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
June 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena*
June 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Photo: Getty Images