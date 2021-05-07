Feedback

Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled 'Justice World Tour' 2022 Dates

By Regina Star

May 7, 2021

Justin Bieber has announced rescheduled dates for his upcoming world tour.

The “Peaches” crooner is hitting the road next year with the relaunch of his “Justice World Tour,” scheduled to kick off in February 2022. The trek, initially set for this summer, will commence at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and will conclude at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in June 2022. Additional stops along the way include New York, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, and Toronto.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” the “Anyone” crooner shared in a statement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Bieber’s world tour will support his latest album, Justice, which dropped in March. The album includes singles like “Hold On,” “Holy,” and “Lonely,” and snagged the Canadian superstar his sixth number-one album.

Justice follow’s Bieber’s Changes, which released just a month before the COVID-19 pandemic caused venues worldwide to press pause on concert shows for the foreseeable future. Bieber’s “Changes World Tour” was among the myriad concerts canceled because of the global health crisis, so Beliebers must be excited to finally see him tour again in 2022.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Justin Bieber “Justice World Tour” 2022 Dates:

February 18 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

February 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

February 22 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

February 23 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

February 26 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

February 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

March 2 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

March 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

March 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

March 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

March 11 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

March 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena

March 16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 29 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 31 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

April 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

April 6 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena*

April 9 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center*

April 13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

April 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center*

April 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse*

April 24 – DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena*

April 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

April 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 4 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

May 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

May 16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 10 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

June 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

June 20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Photo: Getty Images

