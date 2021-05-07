'Mad' Zebra Escapes Near Tennessee Elementary School

Normally if you want to see some exotic animals, you take a trip to the zoo. Some residents in Putnam County, however, simply had to look outside to see a zebra roaming the streets Friday morning (May 7).

As teachers and students prepared to start their day, a zebra somehow managed to escape from a truck near Prescott South Elementary School in Cookeville, Fox 17 reports. In an effort to capture it, the animal was tased. Rather than making it easier to catch, the shock just made the zebra angry.

The school alerted families of the bizarre situation in a post on its Facebook page.

"Good morning Prescott Families," the post read. "There is a zebra on the loose in the Prescott area. It escaped a truck, was tased, and is mad. Do not approach. (Yes, really)."