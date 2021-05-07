Feedback

'Mad' Zebra Escapes Near Tennessee Elementary School

By Sarah Tate

May 7, 2021

Normally if you want to see some exotic animals, you take a trip to the zoo. Some residents in Putnam County, however, simply had to look outside to see a zebra roaming the streets Friday morning (May 7).

As teachers and students prepared to start their day, a zebra somehow managed to escape from a truck near Prescott South Elementary School in Cookeville, Fox 17 reports. In an effort to capture it, the animal was tased. Rather than making it easier to catch, the shock just made the zebra angry.

The school alerted families of the bizarre situation in a post on its Facebook page.

"Good morning Prescott Families," the post read. "There is a zebra on the loose in the Prescott area. It escaped a truck, was tased, and is mad. Do not approach. (Yes, really)."

Edit: The zebra has been captured. ✔️🦓 Good morning Prescott Families—There is a zebra on the loose in the Prescott area. It escaped a truck, was tased, and is mad. Do not approach. (Yes, really.)

Posted by Prescott South Elementary School on Friday, May 7, 2021

A short while later, Prescott South took to its previous post about the escaped animal to provide an update, saying that the zebra had finally been captured around 7:30 a.m. Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton confirmed this, according to WKRN, saying it had escaped an exotic animal showing but has since been returned.

Check out Fox 17 here for more photos of the zebra while it was on the loose, courtesy of Prescott South Elementary teacher Ashley Danielle Francis.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 'Mad' Zebra Escapes Near Tennessee Elementary School

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.