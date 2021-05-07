'Mad' Zebra Escapes Near Tennessee Elementary School
By Sarah Tate
May 7, 2021
Normally if you want to see some exotic animals, you take a trip to the zoo. Some residents in Putnam County, however, simply had to look outside to see a zebra roaming the streets Friday morning (May 7).
As teachers and students prepared to start their day, a zebra somehow managed to escape from a truck near Prescott South Elementary School in Cookeville, Fox 17 reports. In an effort to capture it, the animal was tased. Rather than making it easier to catch, the shock just made the zebra angry.
The school alerted families of the bizarre situation in a post on its Facebook page.
"Good morning Prescott Families," the post read. "There is a zebra on the loose in the Prescott area. It escaped a truck, was tased, and is mad. Do not approach. (Yes, really)."
Edit: The zebra has been captured. ✔️🦓 Good morning Prescott Families—There is a zebra on the loose in the Prescott area. It escaped a truck, was tased, and is mad. Do not approach. (Yes, really.)Posted by Prescott South Elementary School on Friday, May 7, 2021
A short while later, Prescott South took to its previous post about the escaped animal to provide an update, saying that the zebra had finally been captured around 7:30 a.m. Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton confirmed this, according to WKRN, saying it had escaped an exotic animal showing but has since been returned.
Check out Fox 17 here for more photos of the zebra while it was on the loose, courtesy of Prescott South Elementary teacher Ashley Danielle Francis.
ZEBRA SPOTTED NEAR SCHOOL 🦓👀Folks traveling along a highway in Cookeville had quite the wild morning when they spotted a Zebra walking along the road! https://t.co/cuZ3BK1mZ8— FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) May 7, 2021
