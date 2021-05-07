Feedback

Minneapolis Ranked One Of The Safest Cycling Cities In The U.S.

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 7, 2021

According to a new report on Monday (May 3), Minneapolis, Minnesota, was deemed one of the safest cities in the U.S for cyclists.

Out of 289 cities ranked, YouLocalSecurity named Minneapolis fourth in the country.

Minneapolis was also the city with the most mileage for cyclists. They reported that the city has the most miles of bike lanes in 2021, totaling 41.7 miles. After looking at other city statistics, Minneapolis had 4,155% more miles of bike lanes than the average U.S. city.

According to YourLocalSecurity, bike sales increased 200% in April of 2021 compared to April of 2020.

By gathering data from Census.gov, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, People for Bikes, and The League of American Bicyclists, YourLocalSecurity ranked each city on a 100-point scale based on nine factors. Some factors included:

  • Bike commuters
  • Total fatal crashes
  • Amount of bike lanes
  • Biking laws

Minneapolis was the only city in Minnesota and the entire Midwest to rank in the top 10.

The top 10 safest cities for cyclists:

  1. Boulder, Colorado
  2. Eugene, Oregon
  3. Davis, California
  4. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  5. Mountain View, California
  6. Fort Collins, Colorado
  7. Chico, California
  8. San Fransisco, California
  9. Santa Barbra, California
  10. Corvallis, Oregon

Photo: Getty Images

