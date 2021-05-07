Feedback

Nine Inch Nails Announce Two Shows With Pixies

By Katrina Nattress

May 7, 2021

As more and more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19, more and more concerts are being announced. While some bands have decided to wait until 2022 to start playing shows again, others are banking on live music returning this fall (or even summer). On Friday (May 7), Nine Inch Nails announced their "only headline shows of 2021" — a pair of concerts at Cleveland, Ohio's Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica September 21 and 23, with Pixies as a special guest.

"Nine Inch Nails return to Cleveland for the first time since the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Visit the R+RHOF museum display and see the only NIN headline shows of 2021," reads an announcement post on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 14, at 10 AM ET. Get more ticket info here and see NIN's post below.

After winning the Best Original Score Oscar for their work on Soul, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross told reporters that they'll be turning their focus on NIN music. “We [Nine Inch Nails] should be on tour but COVID has prevented that. We are planning on working on Nine Inch Nails material as soon as, probably tomorrow,” they said.

Photo: Getty Image

Nine Inch NailsPixies

Chat About Nine Inch Nails Announce Two Shows With Pixies

