Squirrel Hunters Accidentally Cause Lockdown At Louisiana Schools

Two schools in Louisiana were placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning (May 7) following reports of shots being fired in the area, KATC reports. The scary situation turned out to be inadvertently caused by nearby squirrel hunters.

St. Martinville Primary and St. Martinville Senior High were locked down Friday as a precautionary measure after shots were heard near the Main Street schools, Superintendent Allen Blanchard confirmed. An investigation by the St. Martinville Police Department determined that the shots were fired by squirrel hunters in a nearby wooded area. Around 8:45 a.m., the lockdown was lifted and law enforcement gave the "all clear," Blanchard said.

The Louisiana schools weren't the only two faced with strange animal activity recently. An elementary school in Tennessee reported a "mad" zebra on the run and roaming the streets near the campus early Friday morning.

Local news outlets report that the zebra escaped an exotic animal showing. In an effort to capture it, the animal was tased. Rather than making it easier to catch, however, the shock just made the zebra angry. The school took to social media to warn families of the wild animal, urging the public not to approach it. The zebra was captured shortly after and returned.

Photo: Getty Images