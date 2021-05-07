Texas Family Has Police Called On Them Because Of Nerf Guns

The Reyna family in Texas City were enjoying Sunday evening on their front lawn when the cops rolled up to their house.

No one could figure out what was wrong because the parents, kids, and cousins were laughing and having fun while playing with Nerf guns.

"(The kids) were very frightened. All of us were. We did not have a clue what was going on," Adriana Reyna told KTRK.

Someone thought the foam darts the kids were shooting at each other was something more serious.

The police arrived because someone called 9-1-1 because they heard gunshots and people fighting at the Reyna home.

The family is able to laugh at the situation now because of the officers who arrived. Officer Taide Pineda and his partner didn't see a crime taking place, but a family having fun.

Pineda was able to calm the kids down and reassure them that nothing was wrong by giving them toys. He told the Houston TV station that he keeps stuffed animals, action figures, and other goodies to make kids feel comfortable with the officers who show up.

"So we need to build a relationship with them, try to make them grow up not hating us," Pineda said.

In an era where police-related shootings are always in the news, Reyna said she gives the officers credit for how they handled the situation.

The family only hopes that whoever called the cops didn't do it to harm them.

"People need to be cautious how they (make) those kinds of calls," said Yvette Reyna, Adriana's sister-in-law.

Photo: Getty Images