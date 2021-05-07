Feedback

Texas Family Has Police Called On Them Because Of Nerf Guns

By Anna Gallegos

May 7, 2021

The Reyna family in Texas City were enjoying Sunday evening on their front lawn when the cops rolled up to their house.

No one could figure out what was wrong because the parents, kids, and cousins were laughing and having fun while playing with Nerf guns.

"(The kids) were very frightened. All of us were. We did not have a clue what was going on," Adriana Reyna told KTRK.

Someone thought the foam darts the kids were shooting at each other was something more serious.

The police arrived because someone called 9-1-1 because they heard gunshots and people fighting at the Reyna home.

The family is able to laugh at the situation now because of the officers who arrived. Officer Taide Pineda and his partner didn't see a crime taking place, but a family having fun.

Pineda was able to calm the kids down and reassure them that nothing was wrong by giving them toys. He told the Houston TV station that he keeps stuffed animals, action figures, and other goodies to make kids feel comfortable with the officers who show up.

"So we need to build a relationship with them, try to make them grow up not hating us," Pineda said.

In an era where police-related shootings are always in the news, Reyna said she gives the officers credit for how they handled the situation.

The family only hopes that whoever called the cops didn't do it to harm them.

"People need to be cautious how they (make) those kinds of calls," said Yvette Reyna, Adriana's sister-in-law.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Texas Family Has Police Called On Them Because Of Nerf Guns

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.