You're Going To Be Able To Use Cryptocurrency At This Las Vegas Resort

This is probably the most "2021" thing you will read all day.

Resorts World Las Vegas will soon accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment, reported FOX 5 KVVU-TV. This comes as a partnership with Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian.

Patrons will be allowed to use their Gemini crypto wallet "to enhance the integrated resort experience," the news outlet said.

Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas said:

"As the first ground-up resort development on the Strip in more than a decade, Resorts World Las Vegas is committed to integrating innovative technology conveniences across the resort to enhance the overall guest journey. By partnering with Gemini, a leader in cryptocurrency exchange, we are taking another step toward providing progressive guest experience solutions for today’s Las Vegas traveler."