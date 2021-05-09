Feedback

You Won't Believe How Many Adults In Arizona Still Live With Their Parents

By Ginny Reese

May 12, 2021

The figure of grandparents at the time of Covid

The COVID-19 pandemic affected adults across the state in many different ways. However, one effect that seemed to trend upward was young adults staying with, or moving back in with their parents, reported The Center Square.

Information from the Pew Research Center suggests that "young adults in the United States were more likely to be living with at least one parent in July 2020 than at any time since the Great Depression."

So how does Arizona compare?

Arizona has about 579,000 residents between 18 and 34 years old living with at least one parent or grandparent. That equates to about 34.1 percent of the young adult population in the state.

In comparison to the other states, Arizona ranked 20th overall for states with the most young adults living at home with their parents or grandparents.

Arizona's median age for young adults first getting married is 29.5 years old.

Here are the top ten states with the most young adults living at home with their parents:

  1. New Jersey
  2. Florida
  3. California
  4. Mississippi
  5. Connecticut
  6. Maryland
  7. Rhode Island
  8. New Mexico
  9. New York
  10. Hawaii

Photo: Getty Images

