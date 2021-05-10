After canceling its 2020 edition, Firefly Festival will be returning to Dover, Delaware in September, and it's got a pretty impressive lineup. Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, and Lizzo are set to headline the four-day event, which also boasts performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Cage the Elephant, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, Portugal. the Man, Nelly, Phoebe Bridgers, Blackbear, Sylvan Esso, Glass Animals, lovelytheband, Band of Horses, Taking Back Sunday, Girl in Red, Dominic Fike, Arlo Parks, Flo Milli, Denzel Curry, Duke Dumont, Big Wild, Iann Dior and many more.

Firefly is set to take place September 23-26. Tickets will be available for presale on Friday (May 14) and will be accessible to the general public on May 17 via the festival’s website. In addition to watching live music, tickets will also grant festival goers access to the campgrounds, daily yoga, a beach club, silent discos, intramural sports, permanent showers, a farmers’ market and general store.

See the full lineup below.