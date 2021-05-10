Feedback

California Man Wanted For Shooting Girlfriend In Face Arrested In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

May 10, 2021

A California man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the face was arrested in Oregon over the weekend, according to CBS 13.

San Joaquin County deputies said 34-year-old Kevin Gerolaga of Sacramento was taken into custody and transported to the county on Saturday (May 8). He faces an attempted murder charge for his alleged involvement in an early morning shooting on April 21.

Authorities claim Gerolaga shot the victim during an argument and fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. When the warrant for Gerolaga's arrest was issued, he was considered armed and dangerous at the time.

Come this past weekend, he was pulled over in Curry County, Oregon but fled the traffic stop, according to investigators. He was arrested shortly after, reporters added.

As for the girlfriend, she was taken to a local hospital after the incident last month, deputies said. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Photo: San Joaquin Sheriff's Office

