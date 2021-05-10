DMX's 8-Year-Old Daughter To Appear On Rapper's Posthumous Album 'Exodus'

DMX's daughter, 8-year-old Sonovah Hillman Jr., was a shining star during the rapper's public "Celebration of Life" memorial service, performing a special version of his rap titled "Slippin." Now, it has been revealed that she’s set to be a part of the late, great star's posthumous album, Exodus, which was executive produced by Swizz Beatz and drops May 28.

Speaking with NBC's Dallas Fort Worth affiliate, the famed daughter said she is working on her very own songs and released two of them. While "I Hate Zoom" dropped in January, she just dropped her latest track, "TikTok Kid," along with a music video on Saturday. Amid work on her own material, she revealed that producers have asked her to join her late father on two cuts off his upcoming posthumous album. X previously spoke of a star-studded roster for his new album, including the late Pop Smoke, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys and Usher.

At the start of the pandemic, X and Darrin "Dee" Dean of Ruff Ryders drove to Nashville in an RV and stayed there for four months to record the project. "It's sad that he’s not gonna be here, but the music…This album right here is special," Dean gushed. "Like you probably never heard no music like you heard on this one that we did right now. This is probably one of his great albums. One of the best. It’s a classic, for sure."

"Whatever is on my mind, I just write about it," Hillman said of her writing style. Meanwhile, her mother, Sonovah Hillman, gushed about the common similarities that she shares with her father. "Sometimes she looks just like him depending on the angle you catch her,” she said. "She has a lot of his traits as far as an artist. Writing is easy for her."

As we reported, DMX died in early April after a week-long stint in White Plains Hospital. He passed away from a heart attack at 50.