Florence + The Machine Wrote A Song For 'Cruella'

With the premiere of Cruella less than a month away, Disney has treated fans to a new trailer — and this one's soundtracked by "Call Me Cruella," an original song written and performed by Florence + The Machine.

“Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs,” vocalist Florence Welch said in a statement, adding, “and the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfillment of a long-held childhood dream. I’m so grateful to [composer] Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.”

Emma Stone stars as the 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil in the origin film. The movie has a punk edge to it, which is mirrored in a soundtrack that includes Blondie’s “One Way Or Another,” The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” and Supertramp's "Bloody Well Right." Cruella is slated to hit theaters on May 28, and its soundtrack will be available the week prior (May 21). Watch the latest trailer and hear a preview of "Call Me Cruella" above, and see the soundtrack announcement below.