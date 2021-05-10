Jana Kramer Celebrates Mother's Day With 'Two Incredible' Kids Amid Divorce

Amid her divorce from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer kept her focus on her children during Mother’s Day.

On Sunday (May 9), the singer, 37, took to Instagram to share a glimpse at her celebration with her two children, Jace Joseph, 2, and Jolie Rae, 5, alongside photos of the pair when they were born. "The last month I kept saying 'why,'" Kramer captioned a multi-photo post on Instagram. "Well now I know the why. It was so I could be a mommy to these two incredible babies. Being chosen as your mom will always be the greatest chapter of my life. Happy Mother's Day to all the mommas out there however that looks."

Earlier this month, Kramer reflected on the love of her children amid the divorce from Caussin. "Sunshine is good for everyone," she wrote on Instagram. "I gotta be honest 2 weeks ago the sun was the last thing I wanted to see...but through grieving you start to see the light...even if it’s a dim light it’s still something I’m gonna be grateful for. But I’ll forever be grateful for these 2 and the forever light they add to my life."

As we reported, Kramer went public with her divorce from Caussin in late April. The two have been together for six years. They've struggled in the past with his affairs and separated in 2016, before renewing their wedding vows in 2017. In her filing, Kramer requested that the court honor a postnuptial agreement that the pair made before getting married that she gets granted primary custody of their children. Caussin will be allowed visitation rights.