Murder Suspect Disappears With Tiger Spotted On Texas Front Lawn

By Anna Gallegos

May 10, 2021

Houston police officers are looking for a man accused of murder and a wayward tiger.

The big cat made international headlines when residents saw a tiger roaming around a west Houston neighborhood on Sunday evening.

Several residents recorded the tiger and the moment off-duty Waller County Sheriff's Deputy Wes Manion confronted the wild animal with his gun drawn.

Manion lives in the neighborhood and was trying to get the situation under control before authorities arrived. In one video, a man can be heard yelling at Manion not to shoot the tiger.

***Video contains profanity.***

The man yelling was the tiger's owner, who was trying to get the animal back inside.

“He came up to the tiger himself and leaned down and kissed the tiger, and then took him by his collar,” Diane, a neighbor, told KPRC 2.

The man loaded the tiger in the back of a white Jeep Cherokee and drove off before police could arrive. Neither man or animal have been seen since.

“What I don’t want him to do is harm the tiger. We have plenty of places where we could take that tiger and keep it safe and give it a home for the rest of its life... A lot of times people get desperate and they do silly things," said Houston Police Officer Ron Borza in a Monday press conference.

Houston Police haven't named the man but said he was out on bond for a murder that happened in November 2020 in Fort Bend County.

Authorities are still looking for the man and the tiger. Anyone with information about either is asked to call the HPD Major Offenders Division at 713-308-3100.

Photo: Getty Images

