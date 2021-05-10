Feedback

North Carolina Health Care Worker Wins Big In New Lottery Game

By Sarah Tate

May 10, 2021

Health care workers have faced many challenges over the last year, from surviving a pandemic to providing treatment and care to those who were affect, so it was a welcome surprise for one woman in North Carolina who recently scored a big lottery win, thanks to a new state game.

Daphne Deberry is a certified nursing assistant who lives in Asheboro. According to WXII, she also holds the title of the first person to win the top prize of the new North Carolina Education Lottery "7" game.

"I still can't believe it," said Deberry. "I feel good."

Deberry purchased her $5 winning ticket from the Quik Chek on South Main Street in Candor, but rather than scratch it off right away, she waited until around 1:30 a.m. That's when she discovered she won the top prize of $200,000.

When she realized that she won, and despite the late hour, she joyfully celebrated in a way that many others in her situation would — she danced around her living room in the middle of the night.

"I danced around by myself," she said.

In total, Deberry took home $141,501 after taxes. She plans to donate to her church and to spread cheer at a nursing home where she worked for 21 years.

Photo: Getty Images

