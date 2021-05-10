Feedback

PHOTOS: Bear Climbs All The Way To Top Of Two Power Poles In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

May 10, 2021

Bear Cub on Telephone Pole

One brown bear in Southern Arizona found itself in a scary situation and it turned out to be quite the spectacle, reported AZ Family.

Douglas police officer Jamilette Barrios got a call about a bear that was spotted. Barrios said, "It was up on one pole then came down and went up a second one nearby."

The bear even caused portions of Highway 191 to close because of the climb.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson posted photos of the incident on Twitter.

The wrote:

"Part of US Hwy 191 was briefly closed Sun. a.m. while AZGFD Tucson, Douglas PD, Cochise PD and US Border Patrol drove off a bear that had climbed two utility poles. Two dozen onlookers scattered when the bear climbed down on its own. AZPS stood by, as the bear risked electrocution."

AZ Family reported that the bear eventually climbed down on its own.

Thankfully, there were no injuries in the incident... to humans or brown bears.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About PHOTOS: Bear Climbs All The Way To Top Of Two Power Poles In Arizona

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.