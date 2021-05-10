PHOTOS: Bear Climbs All The Way To Top Of Two Power Poles In Arizona

One brown bear in Southern Arizona found itself in a scary situation and it turned out to be quite the spectacle, reported AZ Family.

Douglas police officer Jamilette Barrios got a call about a bear that was spotted. Barrios said, "It was up on one pole then came down and went up a second one nearby."

The bear even caused portions of Highway 191 to close because of the climb.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson posted photos of the incident on Twitter.

The wrote:

"Part of US Hwy 191 was briefly closed Sun. a.m. while AZGFD Tucson, Douglas PD, Cochise PD and US Border Patrol drove off a bear that had climbed two utility poles. Two dozen onlookers scattered when the bear climbed down on its own. AZPS stood by, as the bear risked electrocution."