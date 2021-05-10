Ryan Hurd Celebrates Wife Maren Morris With Sweet Mother's Day Tribute

Ryan Hurd is so "lucky" to have Maren Morris as his wife, and he expressed as much in a touching Mother's Day tribute.

"Happy Mother’s Day! Don’t know why I snapped this little gem but I’m happy I did," Hurd captioned a black-and-white photograph of Morris reading their son a bedtime story on Instagram Sunday (May 9). "Hayes is lucky to have such an amazing mom, we love you MM! 🖤"

The "Bones" songbird also celebrated the maternal holiday by showing off a photo of the beautiful bouquet of white flowers she received from her hubby on her special day, which she captioned, "Thank you to my guys. 🌸"