Shooting Inside Aventura Mall Leaves 3 People Injured, Gunman At-Large

At least three people were hurt after a gunman opened fire inside Aventura Mall over a busy Mother's Day weekend, according to NBC 6.

Aventura Police said the shooting stemmed from two groups of people fighting near the Hugo Boss store at the mall Saturday afternoon (May 8). Authorities said someone withdrew a gun, and then another man brought out his gun and started shooting.

"Everybody started running in the store and it was a serious situation," Tyler Ray said, who works at the mall. "I knew I had to like go fast and react quickly." Ray, alongside other employees, locked down stores as shoppers screamed and ran for cover, according to reporters.

NBC 6 learned from police that three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers also detained several people in connection to the fight. The gunman fled from the scene and is still at-large.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava thanked first responders and authorities on Twitter later that evening.