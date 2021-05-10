Feedback

Shooting Inside Aventura Mall Leaves 3 People Injured, Gunman At-Large

By Zuri Anderson

May 10, 2021

At least three people were hurt after a gunman opened fire inside Aventura Mall over a busy Mother's Day weekend, according to NBC 6.

Aventura Police said the shooting stemmed from two groups of people fighting near the Hugo Boss store at the mall Saturday afternoon (May 8). Authorities said someone withdrew a gun, and then another man brought out his gun and started shooting.

"Everybody started running in the store and it was a serious situation," Tyler Ray said, who works at the mall. "I knew I had to like go fast and react quickly." Ray, alongside other employees, locked down stores as shoppers screamed and ran for cover, according to reporters.

NBC 6 learned from police that three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers also detained several people in connection to the fight. The gunman fled from the scene and is still at-large.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava thanked first responders and authorities on Twitter later that evening.

"No one should fear for their safety while simply shopping with their family – we must end the scourge of gun violence that threatens all corners of our community," she said.

Reporters also pointed out that a shooting happened at Aventura Mall in May 2020. Gunfire erupted following an argument during that incident, as well.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Shooting Inside Aventura Mall Leaves 3 People Injured, Gunman At-Large

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.