Tennessee Principal Dies After Collapsing During School Baseball Game

A longtime Tennessee principal passed away over the weekend following a medical emergency while umpiring at a baseball game.

According to Fox 17, Warren County Middle School principal Gerald Tidwell died on Saturday (May 8) while he was acting as umpire for a baseball game at Shelbyville Central High School. He had been the principal at WCMS since 2011, and his 30-year career in education included roles as teacher, coach and administrator.

Executive Director of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Bernard Childress confirmed Tidwell's passing over the weekend, though he could not say whether he died on the field or off school grounds.

"This has been devastating and so surreal," Childress said. "Theses moments remind us how sacred life is and how unimportant the sporting events we oversee are in the big scheme of things. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Tidwell family."

Grant Swallows, director of Warren County Schools, took to social media to offer his condolences while reminiscing about the last few moments he shared with Tidwell.

"The smile he had on his face and high five he gave me ... was pure joy, and I want more of that," Swallows said. "I hope I always remember."