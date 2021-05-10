The Weeknd & More To Perform At iHeartRadio Music Awards, Usher To Host
By Taylor Fields
May 11, 2021
The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are happening in just a few weeks, and some of the biggest artists of the year are taking over the stage to deliver some unforgettable performances, and it's all hosted by Usher.
Usher said of his forthcoming hosting duties, "I'm excited to be hosting and performing during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. This year's show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists. It’s going to be a great time!"
This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature performances from The Weeknd and special guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (AKA Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat with more to be announced. This year's awards will also feature appearances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, twenty one pilots, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
In addition, Elton John will be presented with the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award, introduced by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. The award also will feature a special tribute performance honoring Elton John’s global impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.
Fans can tune in and watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event can also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
Now in its eighth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2020, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2021. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, BTS, Cardi B, Chris Brown, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Future, Gabby Barrett, H.E.R., Harry Styles, Jhené Aiko, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Ozzy Osbourne, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, twenty one pilots and more.
Aside from all of the incredible music released over the last year, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards will once again also celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories, including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Music Video Choreography Award and the first-ever TikTok Bop of the Year Award.
Social voting kicked off on April 7th, and will close on May 19th at 11:59 PM ET for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.