The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are happening in just a few weeks, and some of the biggest artists of the year are taking over the stage to deliver some unforgettable performances, and it's all hosted by Usher.

Usher said of his forthcoming hosting duties, "I'm excited to be hosting and performing during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. This year's show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists. It’s going to be a great time!"

This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature performances from The Weeknd and special guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (AKA Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat with more to be announced. This year's awards will also feature appearances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, twenty one pilots, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

In addition, Elton John will be presented with the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award, introduced by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. The award also will feature a special tribute performance honoring Elton John’s global impact on pop culture, longevity, and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.

Fans can tune in and watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event can also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.