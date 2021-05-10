VIDEO: Shirtless Man Fights Firefighters After They Found Him Unconscious

A shirtless man who was found unconscious in South Florida lashed out at first responders trying to help him, according to Local 10.

Firefighters responded to a call regarding an unconscious man at 9th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach Friday evening (May 7). Police identified the man as 26-year-old Noel Harrison of Brooklyn, New York.

As firefighters were checking on Harrison, police said he suddenly stood up and "took an aggressive stance." The New York man reportedly hopped into the right passenger seat of the fire rescue truck, demanding the driver take him to his hotel.

When directed to leave the vehicle, Harrison refused, according to officials. That's when a firefighter attempted to shove Harrison out of the truck, prompting Harrison to fight back, the report said. Harrison did eventually leave the truck but got into a shoving match with the firefighter.