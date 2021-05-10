Will Pennsylvania Keep Legalized To-Go Cocktails After Pandemic?

Many Pennsylvanians are hoping one of the changes to the bar and restaurant industry brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will continue permanently.

Several local residents and bar and restaurant owners told WPXI that they hope the state will approve a bill that would allow the purchasing of to-go alcoholic beverages to continue beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

The alcohol to-go option was created as many businesses relied on to-go orders to continue operating amid forced shut downs of dining rooms during the early months of the pandemic in an effort to enforce social distancing.

Customers like Ian Donovan of Ross Township have been able to continue purchasing beverages from their favorite local spots, which he said is one of the few things keeping such businesses afloat.

“That’s really all they got right now, is alcohol to go,” said Donovan via WPXI.

Many business owners like Art Barbus, who owns the House of 1000 Beers restaurant and taproom in Western Pennsylvania, are acknowledging that the to-go orders are keeping the industry in survival mode as well.

“The alcoholic cocktails add a whole new revenue stream,” Barbus said.

Ultimately, the decision comes down to state lawmakers, who are considering a bill that would allow to-go sales to continue permanently.

“I think that’s great. Once we know that it’s permanent, a lot of us can really start promoting it and really do some great things with that revenue stream; that we could now have under our umbrella,” Barbus said.

WPXI conducted a poll which found 64% of respondents were in favor of making cocktails-to-go permanent in the Keystone State.

