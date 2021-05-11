Feedback

Billie Eilish Reveals Surprising Way A Fan Inspired Her To Go Blonde

By Paris Close

May 11, 2021

Billie Eilish says it took her six weeks to go fully blonde.

The “Bad Guy” singer made a surprise appearance on Tuesday’s (May 11) broadcast of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Eilish cleverly disguised herself among Ellen DeGeneres’ virtual audience, where she appeared alongside fellow virtual viewers watching at home before being moved to the main screen.

Among the main questions the 19-year-old was asked during the sit-down interview was what exactly inspired her to transform from green locks to platinum blonde tresses.

As the musician explained, the weeks-long journey was actually inspired by a fan.

“I’ve been wanting it blonde for a while,” Eilish told DeGeneres. “I don’t know what came over me. I saw a fan edit when I had green hair. It was like me, with whatever hair color I had, and they just edited blonde hair on me and I was like, ‘Ah! So sick! I want it!’”

The “Your Power” singer added, “So I kind of thought of it as a dream. I didn’t think it was going to happen because my hair has been through so much. I thought I would burn it all off if I tried, but I did it!”

Just weeks ago, Eilish set the internet ablaze when she debuted her blonde bombshell transformation in a set of vintage pin-up photos for British Vogue. What’s more, the pop star even broke her own Instagram record with the photoshoot.

Photo: Kelia Anne MacCluskey

