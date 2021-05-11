Conor McGregor Says He'd Do 'Big Things' As Owner Of EPL Club

UFC legend Conor McGregor said he would do "big things" if he were to buy the English Premier League club Manchester United, amid fan protests over ownership.

The world renowned club is currently by the American Glazer family -- who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- but fans have called for their buyout since purchasing the team in 2005. However, protests have stepped up recently amid Manchester United's confirmation to compete in the European Super League, which was canceled after overwhelmingly unpopular reception last month.

McGregor initially mentioned interest in purchasing Manchester United amid the Super League protests on April 20, tweeting, "Hey guys, I'm thinking about buying Manchester united! What do you think?"

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion was once again asked about his potential interest in buying the English club during a Twitter Q&A session on Sunday (May 9) and the Irish fighter revealed he's initially been approached about purchasing the Celtic Football Club based in Glasgow, but is open to other options.

"A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond," McGregor tweeted "I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club."