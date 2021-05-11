FORBES: This Is Why Albuquerque Is The 'Most Exotic American Big City'

Forbes named Albuquerque "the most exotic American Big City" and there are actually many different reasons for the honor.

According to Forbes, New Mexico embodies "deep multiculturalism, the mythology of the American West, and epically enormous landscapes."

So what's the importance of being exotic?

Since international travel is at a standstill right now, Albuquerque provides a great opportunity for domestic travel.

The city has little doses of so many popular travel destinations.

You can get a taste of an African safari at Ted Turner's Vermejo Park Ranch. There are also European flairs in different art galleries and the Santa Fe Opera.

Interested in ancient civilizations? There are some seriously impressive structures in Chaco Canyon that were built by the Ancestral Puebloan between 850 and 1250 AD.

There are incredible opportunities for outdoor adventures with hikes in nearby mountains and foothills. There are stunning lavender fields to see and smell, and formal gardens to explore.

For those who aren't interested in nature, there are tons of opportunities for night life activities, hotels, and eating.

