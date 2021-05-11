Jana Kramer Fears She'll Resent Ex Mike Caussin 'For The Rest Of My Life'

It's going to be a long and windy road to recovery for Jana Kramer.

During the Monday (May 10) episode of her podcast, Whine Down, the country singer, 37, opened up about feeling pain in the weeks after filing for divorce from her husband of six years, Mike Caussin, 34. "It was really comforting to see the messages because even people who weren't going through the same exact situation were able to relate in different ways and with their own pain and grief," she told listeners during the almost-one-hour episode, which was appropriately titled “Anger Management.”

“It's been a rough week again. I'm just waiting for when they say it gets better but in the meantime, it's definitely been hard," she continued. "The hardest part is when you imagine something and you work for something and the rug gets pulled from underneath you. You're just kind of left there on the floor spinning. Divorce sucks."

Kramer said that she went to her lawyers' office and saw them laughing. "I'm one case out of 5,000. This is hard. This is emotional. I'm not laughing about this. It sucks," she admitted. "It's a really awful feeling. I didn't want this. That's where I keep going to and now I'm trying to get out of that mainframe. That's where I'm at now."

While Kramer is admittedly hurt by the process, she understands that there's no turning back time. "There is no going back," she declared. "This is my life. This is my kids. This is my money. My livelihood."

"I fear I'm going to resent him for the rest of my life for breaking up my family, and that seems so heavy to carry," she continued. Kramer and Caussin share two children: Jace Joseph, 2, and Jolie Rae, 5.