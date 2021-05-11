Kodak Black Reveals New ‘Murder’ Eyelid Tattoo

Kodak Black has added quite the unique (shall we say) tattoo to his ever-growing tattoo collection.

On Monday (May 10), the "Last Day In" rapper took to social media to show off his new tat: “Red Rum”— murder spelled backward — written in red ink on his eyelids.

"Ain't been sleep in a week still catching the biggest Z's And this ain't even everything or what's coming," Kodak captioned the seven-second video that showed him closing his eyes as he debuted his striking eyelid tattoo and his new song “Rip Stick,” featuring Pooh Shiesty and Sykobob, played in the background.