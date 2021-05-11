Las Vegas Has Been Ranked As The Top Moving Destination

Penske Truck Rental recently ranked Las Vegas as the number one moving destination, reported 8 News Now.

The city has so much to offer that has drawn in new residents. From affordable housing and restaurants to outdoor life and night life, there is something for everyone.

Las Vegas came out on top, and was closely followed by Phoenix, Denver, Austin, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando, Dallas, San Antonio, and Tampa.

Alex Stechschulte and his partner recently moved to Las Vegas from Michigan. Stechschulte explained:

"I decided to move to Las Vegas for so many reasons. I visited several times. Coming from Michigan, the winter is not amazing. I love the sunshine and blue skies. There are so many restaurants here and things to do. I love how worldly it is."

Stechschulte said that the pandemic had no affect on their move, and that their love for the outdoors and warmer weather greatly affected where they moved.

May is National Moving Month and while many are opting for larger, urban areas, many are choosing to leave big cities too.

Penske said that there was an increase in movers heading out west to mountain regions like Idaho and Montana. This reflected a large number of movers leaving big cities for rural, remote areas.

Photo: Getty Images