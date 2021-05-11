Feedback

Lightning Sends Piece Of Road Barreling Through Pickup Truck In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

May 11, 2021

Photos show the horrifying aftermath of a lightning strike uprooting parts of an interstate in Florida's Panhandle, according to KSDK.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday (May 10), Walton County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash near mile marker 81 on eastbound I-10. They learned that a lightning bolt struck the road, causing a chunk of it to fly through the windshield of a pickup truck. Images posted to Facebook show a gnarly hole in the windshield and the back window being smashed out.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the incident and taken to the hospital with injuries, first responders said. No word on their conditions as of Tuesday (May 11) morning.

Just after 7:30 AM this morning, WCFR was dispatched to a traffic crash near mile marker 81 eastbound on I-10....

Posted by Walton County Fire Rescue, Florida on Monday, May 10, 2021

"Fortunately, most of the bad weather is past us now, but please be careful out there this morning," the fire department wrote in a warning to the public. "Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways."

Last month, a woman suffered a head injury after a turtle suddenly shot through the windshield of a vehicle and hit her on I-95.

Photo: Walton County Fire Rescue

