Lightning Sends Piece Of Road Barreling Through Pickup Truck In Florida

Photos show the horrifying aftermath of a lightning strike uprooting parts of an interstate in Florida's Panhandle, according to KSDK.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday (May 10), Walton County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash near mile marker 81 on eastbound I-10. They learned that a lightning bolt struck the road, causing a chunk of it to fly through the windshield of a pickup truck. Images posted to Facebook show a gnarly hole in the windshield and the back window being smashed out.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the incident and taken to the hospital with injuries, first responders said. No word on their conditions as of Tuesday (May 11) morning.