Mom Says She Was Body Shamed At Oklahoma Theme Park Because Of Her Shorts

A mom visiting Six Flag's Frontier City in Oklahoma City says park security harassed her because of the length of her shorts.

The video of the incident on Bailey Breedlove's social media accounts is now going viral.

Breedlove visited the park on April 30 with her 11-year-old daughter and boyfriend. The visit started just fine until a park police officer yelled at Breedlove's daughter, who was wear Heelys at the time.

"Then (the officer) proceeded to follow me and grabbed my shoulder to turn me around and proceeded to tell me my shorts were 'too short.' I committed no crime and proceeded to walk to my boyfriend as I am autistic and have a hard time talking to officers," she wrote in a Facebook post.

The family continued walking until a manager showed up, who, Breedlove said, body shamed her. The manager told her she'd either have to buy a longer pair of shorts or leave the park.

Breedlove's boyfriend started recording the incident when the manager and officer said they would charge her with criminal trespassing.

In the video, a woman wearing a polo shirt with "police" on it asks Breedlove multiple times to see her ID card. Sitting next to Breedlove is her daughter, who's sobbing.