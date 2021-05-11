Mom Says She Was Body Shamed At Oklahoma Theme Park Because Of Her Shorts
By Anna Gallegos
May 11, 2021
A mom visiting Six Flag's Frontier City in Oklahoma City says park security harassed her because of the length of her shorts.
The video of the incident on Bailey Breedlove's social media accounts is now going viral.
Breedlove visited the park on April 30 with her 11-year-old daughter and boyfriend. The visit started just fine until a park police officer yelled at Breedlove's daughter, who was wear Heelys at the time.
"Then (the officer) proceeded to follow me and grabbed my shoulder to turn me around and proceeded to tell me my shorts were 'too short.' I committed no crime and proceeded to walk to my boyfriend as I am autistic and have a hard time talking to officers," she wrote in a Facebook post.
The family continued walking until a manager showed up, who, Breedlove said, body shamed her. The manager told her she'd either have to buy a longer pair of shorts or leave the park.
Breedlove's boyfriend started recording the incident when the manager and officer said they would charge her with criminal trespassing.
In the video, a woman wearing a polo shirt with "police" on it asks Breedlove multiple times to see her ID card. Sitting next to Breedlove is her daughter, who's sobbing.
"Your officers had my 11 year old daughter crying hysterically thinking her mother was about to be arrested. Your policies are vague and confusing ... I paid a lot of money at your park for our family vacation and I believe I deserve a refund for the trauma caused to my family over a pair of shorts on a hot day," she wrote.
Frontier City policy does allow the park to kick out people not following the dress code. The dress code doesn't mention clothing length but bans "clothing generally considered offensive. Profanity, obscene gestures, obscene statements, pictures of illegal substances, all gang related items or clothing, costumes or disguises that conceal identity and adult full-face makeup are prohibited."
Breedlove said she contacted an attorney and the Oklahoma City Police over the incident. The police chief reached out to her and said that the woman with the police shirt in the video is not a city officer.
Photo: Getty Images