'People Are Happy': Wynn Resorts Remodeling And Making Aesthetic Changes

The 2022 travel season is expected to be very busy, so one Las Vegas resort is preparing now.

8 News Now reported that Wynn Resorts is expanding and remodeling.

Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said, "People are happy to be back. Conventions and customers are excited, and as more restrictions are lifted, we are able to roll out our entertainment and our nightclubs."

The $200 million remodeling project will begin in July. The whole project will start with the resort's rooms, which is the first time they will have been updated in more than ten years.

8 News Now spoke to many people who are very happy about the updates, and some that have other opinions.

Virginia Santos said, "You have to update and keep on renovating."

Visitor Sam Cadea said, "I think it is amazing, you know, especially at the new stadium. I think it's a big draw, and it already has a lot of interest."

Others aren't so keen on the updates, however.

Lavita Scott, a visitor from Atlanta said, "I think that it will being the wrong crowd. I don't think it will make the statement that Wynn would want."

Photo: Getty Images