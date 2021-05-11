Pickleball Popularity Steadily Rising, Las Vegas Added Massive Park Complex

Pickleball has become increasingly popular, and new sports complexes are popping up all over to accommodate. One new, massive complex in Clark County is catching the eye of sports lovers.

Pickleball is a mixture of a few different sports, like table tennis, tennis, and badminton.

The courts are basically a scaled-down version of a tennis court, and players use a whiffle-like ball with a lightweight paddle.

The Las Vegas Sun reported that the county broke ground on the new Sunset Park courts last year. The area used to just be a grassy field situated between baseball diamonds.

The new complex is part of County Commissioner Jim Gibson's commitment to revitalize the park.

According to Pickleball USA, Clark County already had around 200 courts in the area. However, nothing compares to the new complex.

The new courts are situated north to south so that players won't be squinting in the rising or setting sun. They have plenty of room for lunging after the ball, lighting for nighttime play, electrical access for food trucks, bleacher seats, and a shaded walkway.