Texas Law May Soon Have A Beef With Plant-Based Meat

The Texas state House is considering a bill that would legally define what is "meat."

Lawmakers are currently debating the proposed Texas Meat and Imitation Food Act, which would ban "lab-grown, cell cultured, insect or plant-based food products" from being called meat.

Food labeled as “meat,” “pork,” “poultry product” and “beef” would have to come from animals or companies can be accused of misleading customers.

“This is for those who choose to eat meat, but it’s also for those who choose to not eat meat,” Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen, told the Dallas Morning News.

The bill was filed as plant-based products like Beyond Meat and Impossible Burgers become increasingly popular and easy to find on store shelves.

Buckley is a veterinarian who also operates a small cattle farm. He previously filled a similar bill in 2019, but it died before going to a vote on the House floor.

Opponents of the bill say it's a waste of time.

"We think it's unfortunate that some of our elected officials are spending their time on the imaginary crisis of people confusing hamburgers for veggie burgers," Scott Weathers told the Austin American Statesman. Weathers is a policy specialist for the Good Food Institute, a nonprofit that promotes plant-based products.

At least one more vote is needed before the bill can move to the Texas Senate.

Similar bills passed in Missouri and Oklahoma, and plant-based meat producers are currently challenging them in court.

