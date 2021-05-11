Utah Climber Rescued From 'Certain Death' After Massive Rock Rolled On Him
By Ginny Reese
May 11, 2021
One Utah rock climber had to be rescued on Sunday from a spot known as "certain death."
FOX News reported that a rock "the size of a refrigerator" rolled on top of the climber.
Rescue crews were called around 4 p.m. to an area in the Gate Buttress area of Little Cottonwood Canyon, which is about 15 miles from Salt Lake City.
According to the statement, two climbers were hiking a new waterfront area above a location called "certain death."
Initially, two ground teams were sent out to rescue the climbers, but because of the terrain and the injuries sustained, a helicopter had to be called to airlift the climber off the mountain.
The department stated in a Facebook post, "One climber had pulled off a large rock the size of a refrigerator that rolled over the top of him."
Rescue #11: Injured climber in Little Cottonwood Canyon Callout time: 3:56 PM 5/9/2021 Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes ...Posted by Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue on Monday, May 10, 2021
The entire rescue took about 90 minutes from start to finish.
No elaborate details on the climbers injuries have been released. I addition, there has been no official update on the climber's current condition.
Photo: Getty Images