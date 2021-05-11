Utah Climber Rescued From 'Certain Death' After Massive Rock Rolled On Him

One Utah rock climber had to be rescued on Sunday from a spot known as "certain death."

FOX News reported that a rock "the size of a refrigerator" rolled on top of the climber.

Rescue crews were called around 4 p.m. to an area in the Gate Buttress area of Little Cottonwood Canyon, which is about 15 miles from Salt Lake City.

According to the statement, two climbers were hiking a new waterfront area above a location called "certain death."

Initially, two ground teams were sent out to rescue the climbers, but because of the terrain and the injuries sustained, a helicopter had to be called to airlift the climber off the mountain.

The department stated in a Facebook post, "One climber had pulled off a large rock the size of a refrigerator that rolled over the top of him."