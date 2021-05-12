Child Hospitalized In Snohomish County Connected To Toxic E. Coli

A woman and a child under 10 years old have contracted Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) in Snohomish County, according to KOMO. The child was hospitalized and their condition remains unknown, reporters added.

The Snohomish Health District confirmed Tuesday (May 11) the two cases are connected to the cluster of seven children infected with STEC in King County. The woman and child were also in separate households, they added. Officials still don't know where the infection originated from.

“The exact source of E. coli contamination can be difficult to pinpoint, but public health interviews lead us to believe the cases may be linked to eating fresh produce,” Dr. Chris Spitters said, the Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District.

While most strains of E. coli bacteria are harmless to people, STEC produces Shiga toxin that can cause serious illness, officials noted.

Various sources can lead to STEC infections, such as consuming undercooked ground beef or other beef products; unpasteurized milk, cheese and juice; contaminated raw fruits, vegetables, sprouts, herbs; and water contaminated with animal feces. Officials also noted that direct contact with farm animals can cause infection.

Symptoms vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Around 5 to 10 percent of people diagnosed with STEC develop a potentially life-threatening complication known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).



“While we continue working with our partners on this investigation, it’s an important reminder to always wash produce items well before eating them, to avoid unpasteurized dairy products, and to fully cook beef and other animal meats to the proper temperature," Dr. Spitters told the public.

