Garth Brooks Will Be The First Music Event At Nebraska Stadium In 34 Years

Garth Brooks is slated to become the first musical performance at Memorial Stadium in more than three decades.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Lincoln on August 14. The show — Brooks’ only stop in Nebraska — will mark the first music event at Memorial Stadium in 34 years, according to tour information. It’ll start at 7 p.m.

“Mark your calendars for the concert of a lifetime, Nebraskans!” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement Wednesday (May 12). “We are thrilled to welcome Garth Brooks back to the Cornhusker State. Memorial Stadium is the perfect venue for this historic concert as everything gets back to normal here in the Good Life.”

The stadium, at the University of Nebraska, hosted its last musical performance in 1987, with Farm Aid III. The stadium hosted Larry the Cable Guy in 2009, according to information from the university. Local officials are hopeful that the Garth Brooks concert will have “a major economic impact” for Lincoln, noting that the Stadium Tour kicked off in 2019 and broke attendance records at other stops.

"This is an exciting day for Nebraska and the City of Lincoln," Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a statement. "We have looked long and hard for the past year at several options to boost the local and state economy. The opportunity to partner with Garth Brooks for a show at Memorial Stadium was a no-brainer. This concert will have Lincoln buzzing, provide a great kickoff to the fall and benefit the University, City of Lincoln and State of Nebraska."

Fans can buy tickets starting Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will only be available online at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, at the Garth Brooks Ticketmaster line at 1-877-654-2784, or via the Ticketmaster App. Anyone attending should assume COVID-19 risk and follow guidelines in place, according to tour information.

