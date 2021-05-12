Kelly Clarkson Features 8-Year-Old CEO From Ohio On Her Show

Demetrius Davis is a CEO — and he’s only 8 years old.

Demetrius is from Twinsburg, Ohio. He launched Our Brown Boy Joy with the help of his mom, Luciana, because he was “inspired to make a difference and drive positive social change,” the website reads. The company aims to let “every young brown boy know just how special they are.” Our Brown Boy Joy markets products and toys to represent and empower young brown boys, it states online.

The motivation to make a difference is so special that it garnered attention from Kelly Clarkson. The award-winning pop star featured Demetrius and his company on her talk show Wednesday morning (May 12).

“I want brown boys to be proud of who they are,” Demetrius said. “I want brown boys everywhere to know just how special they are. My subscription boxes and character line will allow boys to have items that directly represent them. I know when I go into the store, nothing looks like me or represents me – this is a problem.”

On Wednesday, Clarkson boosted the young CEO’s business by donating $1,000 to him and his mother, WKYC reports.

