Resorts World Las Vegas Finally Announced Dates For High-Profile Headliners

It's official! Resorts World Las Vegas has finally announced the opening dates for its list of well-known headlining musicians, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

Starting in November, each artist has 30 shows scheduled, announced the resort on Wednesday.

The headliners include high-profile artists Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry.

Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World, said in a press release:

"We are incredibly proud to welcome this incredible roster of superstar entertainment partners to their new home at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas and look forward to the exciting performances to come."

The first artist to hit the stage is Celine Dion, starting on November 5th with a COVID-19 relief benefit. Dion will have nine more shows that month.