Resorts World Las Vegas Finally Announced Dates For High-Profile Headliners

By Ginny Reese

May 12, 2021

It's official! Resorts World Las Vegas has finally announced the opening dates for its list of well-known headlining musicians, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

Starting in November, each artist has 30 shows scheduled, announced the resort on Wednesday.

The headliners include high-profile artists Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry.

Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World, said in a press release:

"We are incredibly proud to welcome this incredible roster of superstar entertainment partners to their new home at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas and look forward to the exciting performances to come."

The first artist to hit the stage is Celine Dion, starting on November 5th with a COVID-19 relief benefit. Dion will have nine more shows that month.

Carrie Underwood will start on December 1st, followed by five more shows in December.

Katy Perry hits the stage December 29th and 31st, and again in January.

Luke Bryan will start on February 11th with six more shows that month.

Here is the full calendar:

  • Celine Dion (10 shows): Nov. 5-6, 9-10, 12-13, 16-17, 19-20, 2021
  • Carrie Underwood (6 shows): Dec. 1, 3-4, 8, 10-11, 2021
  • Katy Perry (8 shows): Dec. 29, 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 7-8, 12, 14-15, 2022
  • Luke Bryan (6 shows): Feb. 11-12, 16, 18, 19, 20, 2022

Tickets for the shows go on sale beginning Monday, May 24th at 10 a.m.

Photo: Getty Images

