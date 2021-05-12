Police Investigating String Of St. Louis Gas Station Armed Robberies

Detectives are investigating three armed robberies that happened across St. Louis this morning (May 12).

The robberies started before 4 am and lasted about an hour, occurring at multiple gas stations.

KMOV 4 reported that the first robbery involved a 43-year-old woman at the BP gas station on Salisbury Street in north St. Louis. She was pumping gas when a man drove up beside her in a gold sedan. He then walked up to her while holding a gun to his side and demanded she give him her belongings.

The next robbery took place 30 minutes later at the BP gas station on South Broadway, closer to downtown St. Louis. Police say the victim was a 24-year-old woman. A man opened up the victim's passenger side door and pointed a gun at her, she handed the man her purse, and he took off in a gold or brown sedan.

The last robbery happened at 5 am at Love's Gas Station on North Broadway in north St. Louis. Police say the suspect walked up to a 59-year-old man from behind and demanded money or else he would shoot. The suspect took the money the victim had and fled in what the victim described as a tan car.

According to KMOV 4, police said no one was injured, and they believe all three robberies may be connected.

