Seth Rogen Is Totally Unrecognizable In New Pic Without Glasses Or Beard

Seth Rogen is pretty recognizable. With his beard, glasses and iconic laugh, it's usually pretty clear when you are looking at the star of Knocked Up and Neighbors. However, Seth posted a photo of himself on Instagram and even his biggest fans are having trouble seeing that it is him.

In the pic, Seth is in character for his latest role. It's for the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which sees Seth as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape. For the part, Seth shaved off his beard, took off his glasses and grew his hair into a mullet and the 39-year-old actor looks totally unrecognizable.