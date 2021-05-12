Feedback

Seth Rogen Is Totally Unrecognizable In New Pic Without Glasses Or Beard

By Dave Basner

May 12, 2021

Seth Rogen is pretty recognizable. With his beard, glasses and iconic laugh, it's usually pretty clear when you are looking at the star of Knocked Up and Neighbors. However, Seth posted a photo of himself on Instagram and even his biggest fans are having trouble seeing that it is him.

In the pic, Seth is in character for his latest role. It's for the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which sees Seth as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape. For the part, Seth shaved off his beard, took off his glasses and grew his hair into a mullet and the 39-year-old actor looks totally unrecognizable.

Seth shared the pics on his Instagram alongside ones of his co-stars, Lily James and Sebastian Stan, who play the title characters. He captioned it, "My co-stars @imsebastianstan and @lilyjamesofficial are a lot cooler than I am."

Everyone was taken aback by Seth's appearance. One fan wrote, "The f**k am I looking at? Is that you Seth??? That's a different person I swear," while another commented, "WAIT WHATTTTT!"

Pam & Tommy will tell the story of what happened in the marriage between the Baywatch star and the Motley Crue drummer after their sex tape was released. A release date has not yet been set but keep an eye on Seth's Instagram in case he posts any more pics from filming the series here.

