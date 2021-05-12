Some Phoenix-Area Parents Get Creative When Schools Canceled Prom
By Ginny Reese
May 12, 2021
Last year, most proms all across the country were canceled in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic. This year, schools are weighing their options to determine if they should hold prom or not.
Many schools have decided to cancel, causing some parents and students to get creative, reported ABC 15.
Sammy Cristerna, who attends Perry High School, said. "Even if it was masks, social distance, I am OK with that. I’m sure a lot of other teenagers would be OK with that. All the other districts in our area are having a prom."
Cristerna explained that they had it all planned out. "We basically had the whole prom planned out just in case we were put on the spot, OK we are doing this….but that didn’t happen," Cristerna said.
One parent, Jen Alvey, said that the most upsetting part about canceling the prom was that a school-run prom provided more equality than the smaller, alternate ones run by parents.
Prom or no prom? Schools across the Valley decisions on whether to host events amid COVID-19 https://t.co/mUNVd2hzVV #abc15 pic.twitter.com/CThlnygOAG— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) May 12, 2021
Alvey explained, "My friend's daughter who attends charter school out in Gilbert just went to her prom and looked beautiful. We want every child to have these experiences. They need these experiences."
One student, Drew Steele, went to a smaller prom hosted by his mom and girlfriend. There were about 50 to 60 students in attendance. Steele said, "It was actually very fun! I was glad I got to experience at least one prom."
Cristerna said, "I think prom is just something to look forward to and something fun, I think we stress about getting Straight A's and getting into college, and prom and homecoming are those events that we will remember for the rest of our lives."
Photo: Getty Images