Some Phoenix-Area Parents Get Creative When Schools Canceled Prom

Last year, most proms all across the country were canceled in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic. This year, schools are weighing their options to determine if they should hold prom or not.

Many schools have decided to cancel, causing some parents and students to get creative, reported ABC 15.

Sammy Cristerna, who attends Perry High School, said. "Even if it was masks, social distance, I am OK with that. I’m sure a lot of other teenagers would be OK with that. All the other districts in our area are having a prom."

Cristerna explained that they had it all planned out. "We basically had the whole prom planned out just in case we were put on the spot, OK we are doing this….but that didn’t happen," Cristerna said.

One parent, Jen Alvey, said that the most upsetting part about canceling the prom was that a school-run prom provided more equality than the smaller, alternate ones run by parents.