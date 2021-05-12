Third Street Market Hall Announces New Anchor Restaurant

Future visitors of 3rd Street Market Hall can now expect to find an old-fashioned hamburger and frozen custard experience as well as a bakery when searching for food.

According to TMJ 4, Dairyland Old-Fashion Frozen Custard and Hamburgers secured a spot as the anchor tenant at The Avenue inside the upcoming 3rd Steet Market Hall located in Downtown Milwaukee.

In a news release, Dairyland Co-owner Joe McCormick said, “We believe people deserve better burgers and custard, so to do this in a space that has so much energy and potential is amazing. It’s been great seeing all of the improvements and new developments being made downtown and we’re thrilled to be a part of it."

TMJ 4 reported Dairyland's owners would also bring in a new venture, Mid-Way Bakery, lead by co-owner Katie Fogle. “After working to get Dairyland off the ground, I’m looking forward to not flipping burgers and focus on making more fun treats," Fogle said.

On Dairyland's menu, customers can expect to find old-fashioned hamburgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and custard.

Mid-Way's menu will consist of "soup, grab-and-go sandwiches, and salads along with a custom Anodyne coffee blend and housemade creamer," according to a news release.

3rd Street Market Hall is scheduled to open later this summer.

Photo: Instagram/Theavenue.mke