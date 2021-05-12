VIDEO: Menacing Alligator Chases Fisherman Near Mangroves In Florida

A Florida fisherman didn't get the big haul he was hoping for. In fact, he ended up getting chased away from his fishing spot by a large alligator, according to Brobible.

A YouTube video posted on May 8 shows a man fishing for some tarpon on a shore in the mangroves. While he was reeling in his hook, that's when he spotted a pair of eyes glaring at him from the water surface.

"Oh, Jesus Christ. Gotta be careful here," he said, immediately backing away from the shore edge. The gator swims to the shore and walks out towards the fisherman, causing him to fall back and get further away.

"Guess that's the end of my fishing trip," he nervously joked as he stared down the intimidating predator. The fisherman takes a few steps toward the alligator, thrusts his fishing pole, and even said, "Get back."

The gator steps forward, and the man bolts away. He stops to come back and see the large reptile skulk all the way back into the water. Following a loud splash, the fisherman peeks over the greenery to make sure the predator is out of sight.

"And, I am out of here. Screw that," he says before the video ends.

The post has already racked up over a million views since it was posted. Hopefully, he can have a gator-free fishing trip next time!

Photo: Getty Images