Feedback

VIDEO: Menacing Alligator Chases Fisherman Near Mangroves In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

May 12, 2021

A Florida fisherman didn't get the big haul he was hoping for. In fact, he ended up getting chased away from his fishing spot by a large alligator, according to Brobible.

A YouTube video posted on May 8 shows a man fishing for some tarpon on a shore in the mangroves. While he was reeling in his hook, that's when he spotted a pair of eyes glaring at him from the water surface.

"Oh, Jesus Christ. Gotta be careful here," he said, immediately backing away from the shore edge. The gator swims to the shore and walks out towards the fisherman, causing him to fall back and get further away.

"Guess that's the end of my fishing trip," he nervously joked as he stared down the intimidating predator. The fisherman takes a few steps toward the alligator, thrusts his fishing pole, and even said, "Get back."

The gator steps forward, and the man bolts away. He stops to come back and see the large reptile skulk all the way back into the water. Following a loud splash, the fisherman peeks over the greenery to make sure the predator is out of sight.

"And, I am out of here. Screw that," he says before the video ends.

The post has already racked up over a million views since it was posted. Hopefully, he can have a gator-free fishing trip next time!

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About VIDEO: Menacing Alligator Chases Fisherman Near Mangroves In Florida

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.