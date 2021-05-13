Blood Dripping From Apartment Ceiling Wakes Up West Texas Woman

A woman in El Paso, Texas, woke up to a literal nightmare this week.

Ana Cardenas was asleep in her apartment bedroom when she heard dripping sounds at 4 a.m. She thought rain was seeping through her walls, but when she got up to check she found blood all over her bedroom and body, KTSM reported.

“It grossed me out. I was in shock. I thought this isn’t real this is a dream, wake up. I called maintenance and they said are you sure and I said blood is falling on me,” Cardenas told the TV station in Spanish.

She slept with the fan on so blood was everywhere.

Cardenas was freaked out so she called 911.

Authorities figured out that the blood came from the upstairs apartment where an elderly neighbor died of natural causes a few days earlier. No one knew about the death so the body started decomposing.

Cardenas said that firefighters found the neighbor's body right above her bedroom.

She stayed in a hotel while her apartment was cleaned up and disinfected. The ceiling was removed, but there is still a strong smell and flies in the apartment.

Cardenas is now fighting management at the Cielo Vista Apartment for compensation since all of her furniture, clothing, and other belongings were ruined.

“I told them my bed is covered in blood and they told me they’re sorry but the insurance won’t pay it,” she said.

She didn't renew her lease, and Cardenas says she's traumatized by the experience. She recently started a GoFundMe to pay for a temporary place to stay and new clothing.

Photo: Getty Images