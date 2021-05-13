Feedback

New Mexico Is Apparently The Worst States To Raise A Family

By Ginny Reese

May 13, 2021

Are you looking to live the American dream of getting married, having a family, and living in a quaint home surrounded by a white picket fence?

Okay, so maybe the white picket fence dream is a thing of the past, however, many are wondering where the best states are to raise a family.

Some states offer more family-friendly features than others such as more career opportunities, great school systems, and activities such as hiking, biking, and camping.

Where does New Mexico fall?

According to Wallethub, New Mexico is the worst state to raise a family in.

New Mexico landed dead last on the list. The state was 50th overall in both the overall and the 'education and child care' category.

Here are the top 25 worst states to raise a family in, with number one being the worst:

  1. New Mexico
  2. Mississippi
  3. West Virginia
  4. Louisiana
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Arkansas
  7. Alabama
  8. South Carolina
  9. Arizona
  10. Nevada
  11. Georgia
  12. Tennessee
  13. North Carolina
  14. Kentucky
  15. Florida
  16. Indiana
  17. Idaho
  18. Alaska
  19. Delaware
  20. Michigan
  21. Ohio
  22. Kansas
  23. Texas
  24. Missouri
  25. Wyoming

To determine the list, Wallethub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.

