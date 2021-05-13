New Mexico Is Apparently The Worst States To Raise A Family

Are you looking to live the American dream of getting married, having a family, and living in a quaint home surrounded by a white picket fence?

Okay, so maybe the white picket fence dream is a thing of the past, however, many are wondering where the best states are to raise a family.

Some states offer more family-friendly features than others such as more career opportunities, great school systems, and activities such as hiking, biking, and camping.

Where does New Mexico fall?

According to Wallethub, New Mexico is the worst state to raise a family in.

New Mexico landed dead last on the list. The state was 50th overall in both the overall and the 'education and child care' category.

Here are the top 25 worst states to raise a family in, with number one being the worst:

New Mexico Mississippi West Virginia Louisiana Oklahoma Arkansas Alabama South Carolina Arizona Nevada Georgia Tennessee North Carolina Kentucky Florida Indiana Idaho Alaska Delaware Michigan Ohio Kansas Texas Missouri Wyoming

To determine the list, Wallethub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.

Photo: Getty Images