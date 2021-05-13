Feedback

Michigan Made Product To Be Featured On 'Shark Tank'

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 14, 2021

Two local Michigan men will feature their new invention tonight (May 14) on ABC's Shark Tank.

From Plymouth, Michigan, Michael Bashawaty and Jeremy Quillico are the entrepreneurs behind Float 'N' Grill.

In a press release, the Michigan boaters said the product is made for summertime relaxation. What it does is self-explanatory in the name. It is a grill that can float.

Float 'N' Grill's press release says you can float down a lazy river, go fishing, boating, enjoy water sports, all while having a grill float right alongside you.

On the product's website, Michael said he was tired of always eating sandwiches and chips while out on his boat all day, so he came up with his own solution.

Three years later, their prototype has come to life and the product is finally available to order.

They’ll try to impress the judges on the show by showing off the grill's selling points. For example, its flip resistance materials, detachable grill for easy cleaning, multiple built-in cupholders, and rust-resistant materials.

The unique summer accessory is available in red or blue, and they are currently working on producing different colors. The Float 'n' Grill sells for $229 on their website and can be shipped across the U.S.

Watch the duo pitch their product tonight, Friday, May 14, on ABC's Shark Tank at 8 pm CT.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Michigan Made Product To Be Featured On 'Shark Tank'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.