Michigan Made Product To Be Featured On 'Shark Tank'

Two local Michigan men will feature their new invention tonight (May 14) on ABC's Shark Tank.

From Plymouth, Michigan, Michael Bashawaty and Jeremy Quillico are the entrepreneurs behind Float 'N' Grill.

In a press release, the Michigan boaters said the product is made for summertime relaxation. What it does is self-explanatory in the name. It is a grill that can float.

Float 'N' Grill's press release says you can float down a lazy river, go fishing, boating, enjoy water sports, all while having a grill float right alongside you.

On the product's website, Michael said he was tired of always eating sandwiches and chips while out on his boat all day, so he came up with his own solution.

Three years later, their prototype has come to life and the product is finally available to order.

They’ll try to impress the judges on the show by showing off the grill's selling points. For example, its flip resistance materials, detachable grill for easy cleaning, multiple built-in cupholders, and rust-resistant materials.

The unique summer accessory is available in red or blue, and they are currently working on producing different colors. The Float 'n' Grill sells for $229 on their website and can be shipped across the U.S.

Watch the duo pitch their product tonight, Friday, May 14, on ABC's Shark Tank at 8 pm CT.

